PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Southwest Airlines jet was hit by a truck at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Teresa Varley says they were sitting on their flight getting ready to depart when a truck ran into the plane.

Passengers have all been taken off the plane now and there were no reported injuries on board the plane.

The only injury may have been to the ramp agent who was driving the provisioning truck.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement about the incident:

“A Southwest Airlines provisioning truck made contact with an aircraft parked at gate A1 at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our Ramp Agent who was driving the vehicle. The aircraft at the gate was a Boeing 737 -800 that was scheduled to operate Flight #157 to Denver with 174 Customers onboard and a Crew of six. At this early stage, we do not have any reports of injuries to those onboard the aircraft. The aircraft will be taken out of service, and we are working to accommodate our Customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

The flight was heading to Denver, and then continuing on to Seattle.

