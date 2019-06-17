  • KDKA TVOn Air

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia high school principal says she favors proposed curriculum changes that would no longer designate a valedictorian.

The Intelligencer reports Wheeling Park High School Principal Amy Minch says administrators want to eliminate “the game” that forces students to compete for higher grade point averages, class standing and valedictorian status. She says that often results in students taking classes to impact their grade-point average instead of electives to help them in their career path or enrich them as a person.

Under the proposal, the school would not rank students or give honors credits for electives.

If approved, changes would begin with the class of 2024.

The Ohio County Board of Education would have to approve the changes, and board member David Croft suggested gathering public opinion before voting.

