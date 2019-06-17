Filed Under:Earthquake, Lake Erie, Local TV, Ohio


WILLOWICK, Ohio (KDKA) — Another earthquake shook Ohio over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.5 magnitude quake happened near Willowick, Ohio, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

CBS station WOIO reports that no damage has been reported at this time.

Last week, a 4.0 magnitude quake hit near Cleveland. It was centered just off of the city, in Lake Erie.

The Ohio Department of Transportation posted video of what it looked like when that quake hit.

Northeast Ohio residents took to social media to report feeling the quake. There were also reports of power outages.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

