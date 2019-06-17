WILLOWICK, Ohio (KDKA) — Another earthquake shook Ohio over the weekend.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.5 magnitude quake happened near Willowick, Ohio, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
CBS station WOIO reports that no damage has been reported at this time.
Last week, a 4.0 magnitude quake hit near Cleveland. It was centered just off of the city, in Lake Erie.
The Ohio Department of Transportation posted video of what it looked like when that quake hit.
Did you feel that rumble this morning Cleveland? Well if you missed it, we caught this morning’s earthquake on multiple #OHGO cameras. Check it out! #Clevelandreallyrocks pic.twitter.com/UjV60VlvpP
— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 10, 2019
Northeast Ohio residents took to social media to report feeling the quake. There were also reports of power outages.
