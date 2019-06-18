  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body pulled earlier this year from the Allegheny River has now been positively identified as a missing man from Armstrong County.
Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Christmas along Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township.

(Photo Credit: Submitted)

He suffered from dementia and walked away while staying with relatives for the holidays.

Teams searched extensively for Himes following his disappearance with no success.

But, now, state police say it was Himes’ body that crews pulled from the Allegheny River near the Fox Chapel Yacht Club on March 30.

According to state police, DNA testing was used in the identification process.

The testing was done at the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg Regional Laboratory.

Police say “no foul play is suspected.”

