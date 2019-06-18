PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man from Freedom pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank robbery after he allegedly robbed four banks.

According to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady, the charges against Patrick Acierno, 34, included four counts of bank robbery.

The court was presented evidence that suggested Acierno entered KeyBank in Ingomar wearing a black mask, sunglasses and latex gloves.

He allegedly approached the teller stations and took almost $8,000 and eight bait bills.

He reportedly fled on foot before getting into a car.

Franklin Park Police said they later found the car and apprehended Acierno after a brief chase.

Police say the items worn during the robbery, money and bait bills were found inside the car.

Prior to that, Acierno allegedly robbed the PNC Bank on Route 19 in Cranberry, the West View Savings Bank in Wexford and the WesBanco Bank in Monaca.

The attorney’s office says the total amount stolen was more than $26,000.

They say Acierno is facing 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

The judge scheduled sentencing for Oct. 17, 2019.