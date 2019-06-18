COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say four children and two adults have died in two fires in Ohio.
Authorities say three juveniles died and a fourth was injured in a Coshocton County barn fire early Tuesday and two adults and a child died later Tuesday in a Licking County house fire.
Capt. Dave Stone of the Warsaw-based Walhonding Valley Fire District says those killed in the barn fire were ages 12-15. A teen was hospitalized. Stone says the juveniles were having a sleepover at the barn.
State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesman Brian Bohnert says two adults and a child died in the Licking County fire near Thornville. He says authorities believe that blaze started in the kitchen.
Authorities were trying to determine what caused both fires. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.
