PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Kick off the first day of summer with a cool, free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen.
This Friday, Dairy Queen is offering free cones to celebrate the Summer Solstice.
To get in on the deal, simply download the free Dairy Queen Mobile App. From there, you’ll gain access to a single-use mobile coupon.
The coupon allows customers to choose from an Orange Dreamsicle-dipped cone, a chocolate-dipped cone, or the regular vanilla cones after they’ve made a purchase.
