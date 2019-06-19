Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are searching for a missing woman who has trouble getting around.
According to Butler City Police, 71-year-old Marceline Bouch was reported missing on Tuesday.
She lives in Butler City and has a health condition that limits her mobility.
Police say she uses a walker/scooter device to get around. It is red in color.
Bouch was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt, a pink hooded sweatshirt and blue sweat pants with zippers on the bottoms of the pant legs.
Anyone who thinks they have seen her is urged to call the Butler 911 system.