HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State lawmakers are voting to end a Pennsylvania cash welfare program, a year after it was revived following a court decision.

The Republican-controlled House voted 106 to 95 on Wednesday to eliminate the $54 million in payments, bundled in the bill with a subsidy for Philadelphia hospitals.

The cash benefit was about $150 million a year when it was ended under then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2012.

The Supreme Court overturned that law in 2018 on technical grounds, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration restarted the program.

Wolf’s spokesman says he’s resisted Republican efforts to eliminate it and has sought a compromise.

Supporters say the money is a lifeline for the vulnerable, while those trying to eliminate it say the program lacks accountability. The bill went to the Senate.

