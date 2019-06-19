  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Opioid Crisis, Opioids, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, Prescriptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to further clamp down on powerful painkiller prescriptions in Pennsylvania has the state Senate’s approval, although Democrats tried unsuccessfully to put limits on an exception for major surgery.

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday, nearly three years after lawmakers passed a package of legislation to limit opioid prescriptions to fight growing addiction and overdoses.

The bill imposes a seven-day limit on opioid painkiller prescriptions to all adults, expanding seven-day limits that 2016 laws put on minors and emergency room patients. However, it maintains exceptions in those laws, and adds one for major surgery.

The bill now goes to the House.

Pennsylvania was among the first states to put limits on opioid prescriptions. The National Conference of State Legislatures says states have moved aggressively and most now have limits.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s