PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas had to be diverted to Oklahoma City because of an alleged unruly and drunken passenger.

The incident happened Sunday night after the flight left Pittsburgh International Airport.

A flight attendant says she was trying to give 32-year-old Brandon Ganus, of Texas, bottles of water to calm him down, but then he got into a brawl with the passenger sitting next to him.

She said Ganus then punched her in the chest.

Eventually, crew members and other passengers zip-tied and duct taped Ganus’ hands until the plane landed.

“I left the handcuffs up front with the other flight attendants in case anything happened, but I had the duct tape with me in the back, and then we just ran together at the same time,” the flight attendant said.

In Oklahoma City, police boarded the plane and arrested Ganus.

He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and assault. He posted bond on Tuesday, and is now out of jail.

