TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Arrested For Allegedly Planning ISIS-inspired Church Bombing
Filed Under:Anything That Floats, EQT Three Rivers Regatta, Three Rivers Regatta


PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–It’s time to sign up for the Anything that Floats contest, which is part of the EQT Three Rivers Regatta.

There are four new categories this year:

“The Floating Yinzer N’at”–an award for the most Pittsburgh boat

“The River of the Living Dead”–an award for the best floating tribute to George Romero

“The Sailing Pep Rally”–an award for the boat with the most school spirit

“The U.S.S. Techburgh”–for the engineers who create the most technologically advanced vessel.

Click here for the registration form:

 

