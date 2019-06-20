Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you recently bought a scratch-off lottery ticket downtown, you might have won $1 million.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a Max-A-Million Scratch-Off ticket worth $1 million was sold by Z & Z Associates on Sixth Avenue.
The store will receive $5,000 for selling the lucky ticket, according to the lottery.
The $20 game offers five prizes of $1 million — and the lottery says there are still three $1 million prizes remaining.
If you’re the lucky winner this time, you have one year to claim your fortune.
Click here to find out how.