HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A package of agriculture-related legislation is in the hands of the Pennsylvania Senate after recent passage in the state House, proposals that range from grants to help butchers comply with federal inspection requirements to new efforts to combat spotted lanternfly infestation.

The House voted overwhelmingly this week to approve 10 bills designed to bolster the state’s large farm industry.

The proposals include grants to address runoff that ends up in the Chesapeake Bay, to support the Future Farmers of America and 4-H, and to expand elementary school education about nutrition and farming.

They also would create an agricultural business development center, provide low-interest loans for conservation efforts and boost research, organic practices and marketing for dairy farmers.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he supports all 10 bills.

