VANCOUVER (KDKA) — For the first time since 2014, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a first round pick.
In 2014, the Penguins selected Kasperi Kapanen was selected with the 22nd overall pick.
ROUND ONE: Friday, June 21, 8:00 p.m.
ROUNDS TWO-SEVEN: Saturday, June 22, 1:00 p.m.
The Penguins have six picks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft:
Round 1: 21st overall – LW Samuel Poulin
Round 4: 98th overall
Round 5: 145th overall
Round 5: 151st overall
Round 7: 203rd overall
Round 7: 207th overall
LATEST:
With the 21st overall pick, the Penguins selected left wing Samuel Poulin from the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 67 games, Poulin had 29 goals and had 76 points.
With the 21st pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select left wing, Samuel Poulin.
Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/qr3KEqW2v8
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 22, 2019