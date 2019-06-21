TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a street shooting in eastern Pennsylvania that left 10 people wounded.

Allentown police say 20-year-old city resident Angelo Luis Rivera is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and other offenses. He was expected to make a court appearance early Friday, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

The shooting outside the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. Most of the victims had just left the nightclub and were standing on the sidewalk when the shots were fired.

Photo Credit: CBS Philly

All of the wounded people are expected to recover.

Authorities have said the shooting is likely gang-related, noting at least three people fired shots. At least 18 shell casings were marked on the street by police.

