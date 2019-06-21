WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A large procession was held for a cadet firefighter that was killed in an accident in Sewickley Township.

On a back country road flanked by farm fields, a ladder truck hero’s arch with an American flag hanging from it, strangers and friends alike stood by to pay tribute to Grady Hoffman.

Fire officials say the 14-year-old was very active in the department.

“We’re honored to be here, we’re honored to get asked to do this, it holds a special place in our heart, him being so young, we lost someone who is up and coming in the fire department and it was really sad to see that,” said Capt. Aaron Thoma.

Hoffman lost his life in a crash on Mars Hill Road, his funeral procession led by his home department, Hutchinson Volunteer Fire Company. The procession was followed by scores of his friends on ATVs, motorcycles, and side-by-sides, the stars and stripes waving in the bright sunshine.

“I just feel so sorry, he’s so young, I’d rather go than someone that young,” said Mary Louise Miller, a family friend, through tears. “I really feel respect for that kid.”

Miller said that Hoffman was a bit of a throwback, a young person that sought to serve his community.

“He’s going straight to heaven and they’re going to bow to his feet, let me tell you,” she said.

Hoffman is survived by his mother, father, and brother.

The accident is still under investigation.