TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
Filed Under:Chatham University, Food Bank, Local TV, Sustainable Food

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Chatham students are making the most of whatever summer sun we have by planting crops to nourish low-income communities in the Pittsburgh area.

In a new partnership with the Food Bank’s mobile farmers market program, Chatham is planting crops to supply the Food Bank with fresh produce.

Chatham is making the most of its 400-acre Eden Hall, which has sustainable agriculture areas like an orchard, an apiary and maple tapping.

One acre was leased to the Food Bank, which helped students decide which crops would best serve the communities to be fed through the program.

“We’re proud to support the Green Grocer program, which is so vital for our local communities who don’t have easy access to fresh, healthy food in their neighborhoods,” says Eden Hall Farm Director Tony Miga.

“Our goal on the Eden Hall farm is to make sure everything we do either benefits local food production, Chatham academics or the regional community. “

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s