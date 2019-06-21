Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Forrest Gump hit theaters?
Well, it has.
And in honor of the anniversary of the beloved Tom Hanks film, it will be screening this Sunday and next Tuesday at eight Pittsburgh-area movie theaters, including AMC locations in the Waterfront, Monroeville Mall and Cinemark North Hills.
The special anniversary screening is brought by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures.
The entertainment companies have teamed up to bring director Robert Zemeckis’ film to more than 600 cinemas nationwide, according to a spokesperson for Fathom Events.
To get tickets to a showing near you, click here.