ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A landslide has closed State Route 66 for the second time this week.

A second landslide in a week has State Route 66 closed in Leechburg. pic.twitter.com/8EKHPadzAU — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 21, 2019

Both ways are closed beginning at the intersection of Main Street in Leechburg until Airport Road in Gilpin Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

However, the road is open for emergency vehicles that need to use it.

PennDOT expected the road to reopen on later today, but now they’re saying it will reopen Monday. Crews discontinued work Friday morning over safety concerns after they noticed movement on the hillside.

According to PennDOT, they hope to reopen the road on Monday. Their hope is that the dry weather will make the hillside more stable. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 21, 2019

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports that water could still be seen dripping down the hillside, despite the lack of rain Friday.

PennDOT says it is hoping that dry weather this weekend will give the landslide time to stabilize. If that holds true, crews will continue work on Route 66 Monday and hope to reopen later on that day.

Another landslide occurred a bit further down the road earlier this week.

The transportation department says it will be evaluating whether changes need to be done to the road’s hillside to prevent future landslides.

PennDOT says that landslides have been occurring at a much higher rate in the last couple of years due to heavy rainfall.

Homeowners and business owners who spoke to Chris Hoffman said that the road wasn’t always an issue and they’re considering moving if the problem persists.