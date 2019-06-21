TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are gearing up for the Police Motorcycle Rodeo that’s kicking off this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says that 20 departments and 78 riders are slated to participate in the 41st Annual Mid-Atlantic Police Motorcycle Rodeo.

“Spectators will be treated to one of the finest displays of Police and EMS motorcycle skills in North America,” the Public Safety Department says in a Facebook post.

The Pittsburgh Police say courses will include the “Mouse Trap,” “Snowman,” “Beehive,” “Rattler” and “Three Rivers.”

The Pittsburgh Police also say the event is free.

You can catch it tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Art Rooney Avenue.

