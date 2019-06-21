



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are gearing up for the Police Motorcycle Rodeo that’s kicking off this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says that 20 departments and 78 riders are slated to participate in the 41st Annual Mid-Atlantic Police Motorcycle Rodeo.

“Spectators will be treated to one of the finest displays of Police and EMS motorcycle skills in North America,” the Public Safety Department says in a Facebook post.

Practicing for the Mid-Atlantic Motorcycle Rodeo tomorrow. Event courses will include the Mouse Trap, Snowman, Beehive, Rattler, and Three Rivers. The competition is from 8:30AM-4PM on Art Rooney Avenue. Come cheer on #Pittsburgh Police & @PghEMS! All are welcome and it’s FREE! pic.twitter.com/2z1UWgrIGf — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 21, 2019

The Pittsburgh Police say courses will include the “Mouse Trap,” “Snowman,” “Beehive,” “Rattler” and “Three Rivers.”

The Pittsburgh Police also say the event is free.

You can catch it tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Art Rooney Avenue.