



HOLLYWOOD, Fl. (KDKA) – An obtained 911 call explains how a pair of thieves took off with some expensive jewelry and other belongings from former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

TMZ recovered the call put in to Hollywood Florida police back in May as he explains two of his “girlfriends” were left in bed as he went to a workout one morning. According to the call, when Bell returned home, the women were gone and so was jewelry, shoes and other items.

“Well, I had two girls in my house,” Bell said on the call. “And I got up, and I did my normal routine to go to work out. So I left the workout for a couple hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more of my things of value out of my house,” he told the operator. “I don’t know where they’re at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me.”

The 911 operator tried to get a description of both females, so Le’Veon did the best that he could with what he knew. When he described the first woman, Bell said: “When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes . . . so I didn’t see her, when she left.”

The second description was just as vague.

“The same way. She was in the bed, too. They didn’t have clothes on.”

The former Steeler left in the offseason via free agency this year after Pittsburgh decided not to sign his franchise tag in 2019. Bell signed with the New York Jets as free agency opened after sitting out the entire 2018 season with contract disputes with the Steelers.