By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ralph Iannotti, Reserve Township

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — One of the problem spots is in the 7200 of Stranahan Street, in the city’s Homewood North section.

A landslide has been blocking half of the two-lane roadway for weeks.

Junita Twyman lives across the street from the landslide.

“It’s certainly a mess; I don’t think in any other neighborhood this would be going on like this, certainly not,” said Twyman.

Neighborhood residents who have to drive on Stranahan Street regularly say when it rains, you can actually see that the problem gets worse.

“They’re going to wait until somebody gets hurt, that’s very sad,” said Ron Wilson.

Another area dealing with a landslide is Mt. Troy Road in Reserve Township. The County Department of Public Works closed the southbound lane in the 28-hundred block due to the landslide.

It’s not clear when the repairs will be finished, and the closed lane can reopen.

Back on Stranahan Street, Twyman says she can’t wait for the day when she can safely back in and out of her driveway again.

Ralph Iannotti

