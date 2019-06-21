Comments
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police need help identifying suspects in a surveillance video that shows at least two people breaking into parked cars.
In a Facebook post, the South Park Township Police Department said the suspects broke into vehicles parked at the Glen Creek Tennis Club on Stoltz Rd.
Police say they entered the vehicles by popping the locks.
The video shows them using their doors to sheild what they’re doing from the camera.
The South Park Township Police Department asks anyone who can help out to call 412-833-1000.