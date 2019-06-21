



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Besides the Areal Flood Warning in Butler County due to river/creek flooding at Muddy Creek, we are free and clear when it comes to active watches and warnings this morning.

There will still be some pockets of light rain and drizzle around for the next couple hours, but the afternoon should be dry along with both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs today should hit the mid-70s with plenty of cloud cover around in the morning. It does look like most of the day will see filtered sunshine. Winds will be a little on the breezy side, coming in out of the northwest at 10-15mph for the afternoon.

Summer Begins at 11:54a

KDKA Meterologist says Saturday is looking like a really nice day with highs near 80 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some morning sea fog rolling in off of Lake Erie for places mainly along and north of I-80. The fog could be dense with low visibilities for motorists.

Sunday is now looking dry start to finish. The trend has been pushing back Monday’s expected rain and that trend continues with the latest model runs that now have Monday morning dry. Both Sunday and Monday are expected to see highs in the mid-80s.

The odd day seems to be Monday. It’s looking like a high of 87 but that number will probably go higher, especially if rain chances are scaled back.

