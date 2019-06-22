Comments
WATCH: KDKA’s Ron Smiley previewed WizardVue and talked about Quidditch
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bellevue is about to get a lot more magical with a Harry Potter-themed festival.
Aspiring witches and wizards of all ages are invited to WizardVue.
“Let your wand choose you, and conjure the magic, as the town you thought you knew reveals itself to be so much more,” the WizardVue website reads.
Bellevue is transforming into a magical world today, June 22, and will feature all sorts of activities with a fun Harry Potter twist.
In a Facebook post, WizardVue says it will host a scavenger hunt, a talent show, house sorting and a magical market.
This event is perfect for everyone still waiting on their Hogwarts acceptance letters.