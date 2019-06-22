PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carnegie Library employees will soon be gathering at the United Steelworkers headquarters to launch a union organizing drive.
The United Steelworkers said that employees from the library will congregate at the union’s international headquarters downtown on Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m.
The United Library Workers, a committee of the city’s library employees, started to explore the idea of unionizing last summer.
They say they want to create a better work environment, and they also have concerns about pay and benefits.
“The library works because we do,” said Emily Miller, a librarian who works in the Office of Programs and Partnerships, in a press release.
“In order to do our best work for the community, we need a union to secure the support and respect we deserve.”