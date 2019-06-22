



MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a late night shooting in McKeesport that police say resulted in a chase.

Allegheny County Dispatch tells KDKA they got this call around 11:20 on Friday night.

Police and first responders say then they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner says the victim’s name was Kaine Williams, 34.

Police say they suspected Marcus Acie-Griffin, 36, after they began their investigation.

According to police, Acie-Griffin was mad that the victim was dating his ex-girlfriend and had been harassing Williams.

Police say the victim was outside his house in the 1800 block of Sumac Street in McKeesport when Acie-Griffin allegedly drove by, got out of the car and shot Williams several times before fleeing the scene in his car.

Around 1:30 a.m, police say they saw Acie-Griffin’s car and tried to pull him over. Police say he then fled in his car, and police initiated a chase.

Police report that Acie-Griffin’s vehicle crashed into three police cars.

They say after the chase went on for some time, they used spike strips to stop the car.

They say that the vehicle continued driving before crashing on a hill on Madison Avenue in West Mifflin.

At that time, police said they could apprehend the driver.

They say they recovered the firearm allegedly used in the homicide.

Police say no police or civilians were hurt during the chase, and no gunshots were fired between Acie-Griffin and officers.

Acie-Griffin is facing criminal homicide and other charges related to the police chase.