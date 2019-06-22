



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beautiful sunshine is on tap for the first weekend of summer.

Finally, the rain is letting up.

Pittsburgh is waking up to slightly chilly temperatures, around high 40s and low 50s.

There are a few sprinkles west of us in Ohio, but we will have no rain this weekend.

A high pressure system is keeping everything off to our west, so we’re in for a beautiful weekend forecast.

Heat and humidity are on the way, so enjoy the lovely temperatures now.

There will hardly be a cloud in the sky all the way through Sunday morning.

The cloud cover will come in early morning Monday as some rain moves through Ohio.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s as we get into the week. It will finally feel like summer.

