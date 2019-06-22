TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Forecast, Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, Sunny, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beautiful sunshine is on tap for the first weekend of summer.

Finally, the rain is letting up.

Pittsburgh is waking up to slightly chilly temperatures, around high 40s and low 50s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There are a few sprinkles west of us in Ohio, but we will have no rain this weekend.

A high pressure system is keeping everything off to our west, so we’re in for a beautiful weekend forecast.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Heat and humidity are on the way, so enjoy the lovely temperatures now.

There will hardly be a cloud in the sky all the way through Sunday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The cloud cover will come in early morning Monday as some rain moves through Ohio.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s as we get into the week. It will finally feel like summer.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

