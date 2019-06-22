MASONTOWN (KDKA) — An entire community came out to support a grieving family today in Fayette County.

A tragic accident took the life of 4-year-old Hunter McKahan Gibbs along with his young babysitter and another caretaker earlier this week.

Today as the little boy was laid to rest, first responders came out from five counties to support the family and to say goodbye to the little boy.

Two families were left grief-stricken and shocked this week when a dump truck and pickup truck violent collided on State Route 21 in German Township, Fayette County.

Today it was little Hunter Gibbs of McClelandtown that was laid to rest.

The outpouring of support for his family including a huge response of EMS, police, and firefighters.

In Masontown, Fayette County the funeral for the little boy brought out Fire Departments from five counties in two states including Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland, Allegheny Co., and Monongalia County, West Virginia who all wanted to participate.

Some 50 companies came out to escort the little boy to his final resting place along with police and EMS.

Community members lined the street to also say their goodbye to the child killed tragically this week near the Double-T Bar and Grill shortly before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Little Hunter Gibbs of McClellandtown had just celebrated his fourth birthday two days earlier.

Hunter was in a pickup truck along with his babysitter 21-year-old Kayla Nicole Burwell also of McClellandtown and 53-year-old Ronald Burwell of Uniontown, Kayla’s father.

Police think the tri-axle dump truck that hit the pickup truck killing the two adults and a 4-year-old little boy crossed the center line on state route 21 as it crossed the F-150 carrying the three victims.

Hunter’s family donated the child’s heart valve after he was killed to another child in need of life. Hunter’s family was overcome with emotion at today’s outpouring of love and support.

“I just want to thank…..each and every one of them. We asked for one fire truck and we got fifty,” said an emotional Brian McKahan, Hunter’s grandfather. “To my family, this means the world. My grandson is getting a great send-off. He was my little man.”

The name of the driver of the dump truck has not been released and so far no charges have been filed.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s office that doesn’t mean there won’t be charges filed, the accident investigation is continuing.