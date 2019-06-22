CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – It happened early Friday afternoon in Clarksville when someone tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into their van.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified has seen the same man driving through the neighborhood before.

“He slowly drives up and down the street; watching, looking for anyone that’s out, any kids that don’t have parents around,” the neighbor said.

Police later stopped 66-year-old Jan Ondra from North Strabane, he told officers he was looking for tax sale property and approached the girl to see if her parents were home.

Ondra was released by officers, but the girl later told police Ondra told her to get into his van so he could take her to her father.

“You can’t even let your kids go have fun anymore, got to worry about if someone’s going to pick them up and not see them again,” the neighbor added.

A few hours later, Ondra drove himself to the Centerville Police Department and told an officer it was a good idea to go there because several vehicles were following him.

He was charged with luring a child into a vehicle, a felony.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

“He shouldn’t be out in the streets,” the neighbor said.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they knew about Ondra because his picture was posted to Facebook. Since his release, there are reports that Ondra has been seen in various shopping mall parking lots.

“If I didn’t have Facebook, I wouldn’t have known anything about it,” the neighbor said. “Now I’m watching out for his creepy van and his creepy self.”