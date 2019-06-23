MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Fire broke out at an apartment building shortly after 10 PM Sunday night in McKees Rocks.

Residents were quickly evacuated this evening near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Sarah Street in McKees Rocks.

Residents evacuated from the building on Wayne Avenue say there are eight units in this apartment building.

As many as 16 people may live inside.

Tenants of the building say the damage looks bad and they fear they have lost all their belongings.

Many residents say they feel fortunate no one was seriously hurt although one resident did go the hospital with minor injuries.

Tenants say they are grateful they were able to escape with their pets.

They are crediting the McKees Rocks and Stowe Fire Departments for their quick response.

Fire trucks lined Wayne Avenue from one end of the street to the other.

Neighbors came out of their homes to help the residents of the apartment building.

No word yet on what started the fire, residents need to find alternative housing. The Red Cross will be assisting.

