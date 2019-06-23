PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Pittsburgh resident convicted of distributing child pornography has been federally sentenced to eight years in prison.

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced that James Russell, 61, would also pay $8,600 in restitution to 13 child victims.

The attorney’s office says that according to information presented in court, Russell distributed an image that depicted the sexual exploitation of a minor who was younger than 12.

The picture was distributed on the website Chatstep.

The website picked up on the distribution and reported it to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which the attorney’s office said triggered an investigation of Russell.

A search warrant was executed at his apartment, where the attorney’s office said computers and DVDs containing thousands of child pornography images were found.

Chief United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak sentenced Russell to eight and a half years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.