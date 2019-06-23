TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have another day of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but the nice weather won’t stick around for much longer.

We’re looking at seasonable temperatures after being behind the average, 81, for most of the week.

The Almanac says normal lows are around 60, while the low yesterday was 51.

But it looks like summer temperatures will finally be arriving this week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

High pressure is giving us clear skies today.

This Sunday will be filled with sunshine.

The nice weather won’t last forever, though.

On Monday, a disturbance from the west will bring in cloud cover and showers.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Monday morning we could see a lingering shower or two. There may even be a few thunderstorms popping up, but that chance ends at night.

Tuesday might see lingering showers while Wednesday holds chances for showers and possible thunderstorms.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

However, there’s no more of the pattern we saw last week of rain sticking around.

Last week, a lot of systems hung around, but this week, systems will be sweeping in and out quickly.

