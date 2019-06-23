



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have another day of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but the nice weather won’t stick around for much longer.

We’re looking at seasonable temperatures after being behind the average, 81, for most of the week.

The Almanac says normal lows are around 60, while the low yesterday was 51.

But it looks like summer temperatures will finally be arriving this week.

High pressure is giving us clear skies today.

This Sunday will be filled with sunshine.

The nice weather won’t last forever, though.

On Monday, a disturbance from the west will bring in cloud cover and showers.

Monday morning we could see a lingering shower or two. There may even be a few thunderstorms popping up, but that chance ends at night.

Tuesday might see lingering showers while Wednesday holds chances for showers and possible thunderstorms.

However, there’s no more of the pattern we saw last week of rain sticking around.

Last week, a lot of systems hung around, but this week, systems will be sweeping in and out quickly.

