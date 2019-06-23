TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two shootings that took place within 30 minutes of one another.

Police are treating these incidents as related.

Police were first called to respond to a man shot in the 40 block of Briggs Street in Overbrook at approximately 6:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man that had been shot in the knee.

According to a witness, the man had been shot by someone in a black Acura.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Then, police were called to another location to reports of a man shot in the calf on East Woodford Avenue and Hazeldell Streets in Carrick.

He was also transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Major Crimes Unit detectives processed the scene and are investigating.

The black Acura was recovered, but unoccupied.

No names or suspects have been released and no arrests have been made.

