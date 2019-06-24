PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone in Pittsburgh knows that finding a parking spot in the Strip District is no easy task, but one local company is planning to use autonomous vehicles to change all that.

Jodi works at In The Kitchen, and said the bad parking scares people away.

“Now, it’s slower in the morning, we usually don’t get busy until after 10 and 11 [a.m.],” she said. “They don’t know if there’s parking down here or not.”

The company Allvision IO hopes to solve that parking mystery with data.

“How much space is available, how many cars are parked and how efficiently are they parked,” said Aaron Morris, Allvision IO’s co-founder and CEO.

Morris tells KDKA his company isn’t even 2-years-old, but it uses autonomous vehicles to multi-task and collect parking data in a partnership with the city.

“This partnership with Allvision will help us to get real results, not results that everyone says, ‘Awww, it’s a Saturday, and I can’t find a place to park,’ but real results to know where parking is available, where it isn’t, how people are interacting with the built environment, and then making adjustments as it relates to data,” said Mayor Bill Peduto.

David Onorato, with the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh, says data is king.

“Parking, as we know it, is going to be different going forward based on DNCs, bikes, scooters, autonomous vehicles, and how we make those decisions will be all based on data, and to continue as a SMART city, we need to know the data,” said Onorato.

The company would not reveal who it was partnering with regarding the autonomous vehicles, but now they’ll spend the coming weeks reviewing the data they collected.