PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several vehicles were entered and one was stolen in a series of overnight burglaries in Dormont.

The Dormont Police report that the stolen car was recovered near Hazelwood, but they have not made any arrests.

They say they are currently reviewing video surveillance footage from residents’ security cameras.

According to police, the footage shows three males walking around and checking car doors.

However, they say the video isn’t clear enough to allow them to identify suspects.

They ask anyone in neighboring areas with video evidence or information to call the Dormont Police at 412-561-8900.

They also remind everyone to make sure you lock your vehicles at night and make sure to leave nothing unsecured.