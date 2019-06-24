PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Honeywell recalled a photoelectric smoke sensor sold with fire alarm systems on June 21, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.
This comes after learning the sensors, manufactured in Mexico, could malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert occupants in commercial buildings of a fire.
About 22,000 units are being recalled. There were no injuries or incidents reported.
The fire alarm systems are installed mainly in commercial buildings and not sold to retailers or consumers.
The smoke sensors are round, ivory-colored, and are four inches in diameter.
The model number, date codes and Honeywell or Notifier are printed on the back label of the smoke sensor, of the following brand names, model numbers, date codes and configuration:
- Gamewell-FCI, Model ASD-PL3-IVm, Date Code Range, 8034 to 9013, CLIP operating mode and S3 series and E3 series
- Gamewell-FCI Model ASD-PL3R-IV
- Notifier, Model FSP-951-IV and NFS-3030 and NFS2-3030 connected
- Notifier, Model FSP-951R-IV
- Notifier, Model FSP-951T-IV