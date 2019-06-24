PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The parents of slain Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Sciullo were shocked when they came outside and saw the vandalism at their house.
Overnight, they say someone used spray paint to deface two plagues on their front porch honoring their late son.
In April 2009, Paul Sciullo, Eric Kelly and Stephen Manley were gunned down during a shootout with Richard Poplawski outside his home in Stanton Heights.
Pittsburgh police responded to the vandalism immediately and restored the plagues to their original state.
“On behalf of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the City of Pittsburgh I’m saddened to hear of the vandalism at the Scuillo home — the home of one of our fallen officers,” said Police Chief Scott Schubert in a press release.
“It’s a shame that Paul gave his life protecting the City of Pittsburgh with his brother officers 10 years ago, to have somebody deface his memorial at the home of his parents, the son who they grieve every day.”
Police are investigating the vandalism.