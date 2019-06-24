  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Baby Animals, Beavers, Local TV, Pittsburgh Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Alice, a beaver at the Pittsburgh Zoo, just gave birth to seven beaver kits.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium posted a video on Twitter showing Alice and Patch, two American beavers, with their seven babies.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

They say that “the little ones are spending most of their time inside their den with their family, but they grow quickly and they’ll soon be exploring outside!”

Now Alice and Patch just need to brace themselves for the terrible twos times seven.

