PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Alice, a beaver at the Pittsburgh Zoo, just gave birth to seven beaver kits.
Our two American beaver parents, Alice and Patch, really have their paws full! Alice recently gave birth to 7 beaver kits. The little ones are spending most of their time inside their den with their family, but they grow quickly and they’ll soon be exploring outside! pic.twitter.com/ToZfH2kxfX
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) June 24, 2019
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium posted a video on Twitter showing Alice and Patch, two American beavers, with their seven babies.
They say that “the little ones are spending most of their time inside their den with their family, but they grow quickly and they’ll soon be exploring outside!”
Now Alice and Patch just need to brace themselves for the terrible twos times seven.