CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a young man was shot and killed overnight while trying to force his way into a Crescent Township home.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers and paramedics were called to the scene along Starr Road just after midnight.

Police say it all started a short time before when a 22-year-old man showed up at the house, asking if a specific person was there. The 59-year-old homeowner told the man there was no one there by that name.

The homeowner then shut and locked the door.

Investigators say that’s when the younger man tried to force his way into the home, and the homeowner fired multiple shots, hitting the alleged intruder, who collapsed in the doorway.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as 22-year-old Corey Laguardia of Hopewell Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police say no charges have been filed against the homeowner, who has not been identified.

However, the investigation is ongoing, and police say the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination when the probe is complete.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).