By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Police, Crescent Township, Fatal Shooting, Home Invasion, Lisa Washington, Local TV

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a young man was shot and killed overnight while trying to force his way into a Crescent Township home.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers and paramedics were called to the scene along Starr Road just after midnight.

Police say it all started a short time before when a 22-year-old man showed up at the house, asking if a specific person was there. The 59-year-old homeowner told the man there was no one there by that name.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The homeowner then shut and locked the door.

Investigators say that’s when the younger man tried to force his way into the home, and the homeowner fired multiple shots, hitting the alleged intruder, who collapsed in the doorway.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as 22-year-old Corey Laguardia of Hopewell Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police say no charges have been filed against the homeowner, who has not been identified.

However, the investigation is ongoing, and police say the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination when the probe is complete.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Lisa Washington

Comments
  1. Sherrie Potham says:
    June 25, 2019 at 8:33 AM

    “Homeowner Shots, Kills Young”. The word is “Shoots”, not “Shots.” C’mon, you can do better kdka.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s