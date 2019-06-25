PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL Free Agency Period is less than two weeks away, and the team has sent qualifying offers to five restricted free agents.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Penguins Beat Writer Matt Vensel reported the news Tuesday morning.
“The #Penguins have extended qualifying offers to RFAs Marcus Pettersson, Teddy Blueger, Zach Aston-Reese, Adam Johnson and Joseph Blandisi.”
According to Vensel, the team had until 5:00 pm Tuesday to send the qualifying offers to the restricted free agent players, who would have otherwise hit the free agent market on July 1st.
Defenseman Marcus Pettersson is arguably the biggest name in the group, as he filled an important role on the blue line following his acquisition from Anaheim. Teddy Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese are other prominent third and fourth line players who are a priority to be retained by the Pens.
Vensel also reported that Jim Rutherford expects to have an answer in the coming days whether or not forward Matt Cullen will continue to play or will retire.