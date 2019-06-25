PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Place your bets sports fans.

Pittsburgh’s very own online and mobile sportsbook launched Tuesday evening. Rivers Casino fans can now bet on-the-go with all the same features as the in-house sportsbook at Rivers Casino.

Rivers Casino is the third Pennsylvania casino in the state to go live with online sports betting. It’s the first casino in Western Pennsylvania to do so.

“More and more transactions are being done online, whether it’s buying something, whether it’s making reservations, and now it’s gambling,” said Doug Harbach with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Bettors can place a wager on BetRivers.com on a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer as long as you are physically located within the state.

BetRivers.com will kick off its two-day test period starting Tuesday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Wednesday, June 26, from 2 p.m. to midnight. All bets placed during the test are real-money wagers, with complete features and options available—the only difference being limited hours of operation. Pending review and approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, 24/7 online and mobile wagering at BetRivers.com will commence immediately thereafter.

“In about the first hour and a half we had over 300 accounts set up and we had at least a hundred people place a wager so far in the first hour and a half,” said Andre Barnabei, Vice President of Gaming at Rivers Casino.

David Ferrero, an avid sports bettor, says this new online feature is a long time coming.

“I’ve been waiting for a sportsbook to come to the U.S. my whole life, I’ve been betting my whole life. I love the option because, well, with this casino everything is on shore, you don’t have to pay fees.”

For other sports bettors, they say they will stick to wagering sports at the casino.

“I don’t like my bets to be tracked by the U.S. Government so for me, no, but for the betting public and for the young people, I think it’s good because sometimes you can’t always get down here,” said Richard Dissinger, sports bettor.

Pennsylvania gaming officials say online casino games, such as slots and table games, should be launching soon.