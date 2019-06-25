Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Anthrocon, Pittsburgh’s furry convention, is coming back for another weekend of charity and fur-filled events.
The 14th annual convention will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on July 4-7.
This year’s theme is Surf Pacific, which includes some water-based activities.
One of the first events on the itinerary is the Gateway Clipper Cruise, being held on July 4 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
The Fursuit Parade is another big event that weekend, being held on Saturday, July 6 at 1:30 p.m.
More details of the events can be found at https://www.anthrocon.org/.
Oh cool. Going to have to check this out. I find these people fascinating.