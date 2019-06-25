  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Anthrocon, Pittsburgh’s furry convention, is coming back for another weekend of charity and fur-filled events.

The 14th annual convention will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on July 4-7.

This year’s theme is Surf Pacific, which includes some water-based activities.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Web Intern Alyssa Klimas)

One of the first events on the itinerary is the Gateway Clipper Cruise, being held on July 4 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The Fursuit Parade is another big event that weekend, being held on Saturday, July 6 at 1:30 p.m.

More details of the events can be found at https://www.anthrocon.org/.

Comments
  1. Tyler Harris says:
    June 25, 2019 at 12:51 PM

    Oh cool. Going to have to check this out. I find these people fascinating.

    Reply

