



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager will spend up to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy two years ago in Duquesne.

Thomas McKissick, 17, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and attempted homicide in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Lezra Rice, 15, of North Braddock, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

In exchange for his plea, the district attorney’s office says it agreed to a prison term of 20 to 40 years.

According to the criminal complaint, McKissick shot Rice on the evening of October 10th during a drug deal gone wrong. Police say they found Rice lying unresponsive just after 5 p.m. in an alleyway known in Duquesne as Nickly Hollow.

Police said emergency responders treated Rice for multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UPMC McKeesport, where he was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office determined that he died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Investigators used a ballistics report, as well as Facebook messages between the suspect and the victim, to help them identify McKissick as the one who shot Rice.