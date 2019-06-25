BUTLER (KDKA) — Two women were arrested for allegedly robbing a Puff N Snuff and two separate Dollar Generals in Butler County.
According to police one of the women held a syringe of an unknown substance and demanded money inside the register at the tobacco store. The other female was outside waiting in a vehicle to get away.
Police were also notified that the women had committed robbery at a Dollar General when they were caught on video filling reusable bags with items and leaving without paying.
They then drove to another Dollar General where they were found by police and placed under arrest. Their vehicle’s description was given to other local departments and Penn Township Police found their car at the second Dollar General.
Tara Purcell, 40-years-old of Pittsburgh is being charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit retail theft, retail theft, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Crystal Hayes, 41-years-old of Homestead is being charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft and disorderly conduct.