



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh drivers are once again one of the worst in the nation according to a new study.

The good news? We’re not ranked as bad as we have been in the past.

That’s according to Allstate Insurance, which ranked the 200 largest cities in the U.S. on the likelihood drivers will get in a car crash.

Out of 200 cities, Pittsburgh ranked as the 167th safest driving city in 2019.

Pittsburgh had an average number of 25.2 “hard braking events” per 1,000 miles.

Baltimore was ranked worst drivers in America, followed by Washington, D.C., and Boston took the third worst drivers in the nation.

The study shows that Pittsburgh has actually been improving over the past few years.

In 2015 the Steel City was ranked 185th worst driving city.

In case you were wondering, Brownsville, Texas has the nation’s best drivers, followed by Boise, Idaho, Huntsville, Alabama and Kansas City.