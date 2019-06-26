  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police Narcotics Unit, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police today announced several changes to the command staff.

One of the assignments involves a new Commander to oversee the Police Narcotics and Vice Squad.

Commander Jason Lando, now at Zone 5, is being put in charge of the Police Narcotics and Vice Division.

Lando will replace Commander Reyne Casuta, who is being transferred from Narcotics, to head up Zone 2 in the Hill District.

Four undercover detectives from the Narcotics Squad, who according to witnesses, had been drinking at the bar for hours remain on administrative leave with pay after last October’s brawl at with 4 members of the Pagans Motorcycle club Kopy’s Bar on the South Side.

Charges against the Pagans were dismissed, and the Pagans have filed civil rights lawsuits in Federal Court.

The Executive Director of the Citizen Police Review Board believes the bar fight may have played a role in the administration’s decision to replace Commander Kasuta with Commander Lando, noting that the city is now putting new rules in place for undercover alcohol use by detectives who do undercover work.

Elizabezth Pittinger said that Lando “knows the Police Bureau, he’s familiar with the lay of the land, he has done a fantastic job reaching out to the neighborhood, and he remains a strong advocate of community policing.”

She added “I think he will hold officers [under his command] accountable to policies and procedures, and that’s what they need right now.”

