Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, the Dodgers are interested in acquiring Felipe Vázquez from the Pirates.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the team wants to add the reliever possible as the season moves forward.
“#Dodgers interested in #Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez, source says. Pittsburgh has no urgency to move Vázquez — they have team options through 2023 — but #Dodgers want to add the best reliever possible and have a strong farm system. @MLBNetwork @MLB”
Vazquez is regarded as one of the best closers in the game and was an All-Star selection in 2018. This season, the pitcher has appeared in 31 contests and holds a 1.91 ERA with 19 saves plus 51 strikeouts. He only has one blown save this season in 33 innings pitched.
dodger strong farm system is the same as the rest of the league. It’s called the Pirates
The strongest arm in the Pirates organization is the one they use to throw in the towel.