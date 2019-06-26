  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anti-Sematic, Homestead, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, The Waterfront, Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse


HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The owner of a restaurant at The Waterfront has posted a public apology on social media for the actions of a now former employee.

Management at Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse has fired an assistant manager after he shared an anti-Semitic post on Facebook.

The owner and general manager of Yokoso, Jeff Kim, posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday.

It said, in part: “I would like to sincerely apologize for the action of one of my employees. It is inexcusable and nothing can make up for it. Please know that his comments and views do not reflect the values of the restaurant and its employees.

“No forms of discrimination or prejudice are tolerated at Yokoso. Yokoso is a family establishment, and everyone from all walks of life are welcome here.”

The restaurant’s manager tells the Tribune Review the former employee, Stephen Guyer, shared a meme with the wording “Jewish bunk beds for sale,” with a photo of the interior of an oven.

However, Guyer tells the Trib his eyesight is not very good, and he misread the meme as saying something about “Danish bunk beds.”

Restaurant staff members reported the post on Sunday, and Guyer was fired on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s