



HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The owner of a restaurant at The Waterfront has posted a public apology on social media for the actions of a now former employee.

Management at Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse has fired an assistant manager after he shared an anti-Semitic post on Facebook.

The owner and general manager of Yokoso, Jeff Kim, posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday.

It said, in part: “I would like to sincerely apologize for the action of one of my employees. It is inexcusable and nothing can make up for it. Please know that his comments and views do not reflect the values of the restaurant and its employees.

“No forms of discrimination or prejudice are tolerated at Yokoso. Yokoso is a family establishment, and everyone from all walks of life are welcome here.”

The restaurant’s manager tells the Tribune Review the former employee, Stephen Guyer, shared a meme with the wording “Jewish bunk beds for sale,” with a photo of the interior of an oven.

However, Guyer tells the Trib his eyesight is not very good, and he misread the meme as saying something about “Danish bunk beds.”

Restaurant staff members reported the post on Sunday, and Guyer was fired on Monday.